Sam Hauser Explains Viral Moment at Celtics' Championship Parade

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) waves to the crowd during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston.
Well over a million people packed the streets of Boston to celebrate the 2024 NBA champion Celtics. It was a parade that showcased the togetherness of the community, the civic pride the people here take in their city, and the connection between the team and the region they represent.

"I didn't know it was gonna be like this," said Al Horford during his duck boat ride, basking in the day's euphoria.

A moment that Sam Hauser was likely hoping would be covert but wound up going viral was when he got caught paying the price for going a bit too hard, too fast while enjoying the rolling rally.

"I didn't drink all playoffs, and I really didn't drink much throughout the season," explained the six-foot-eight sharpshooter to co-host Macon Gunter in an appearance on "Green Light with Chris Long," a Yote House Media production.

"Everybody starts chucking drinks at you, and you just want to put them back for the people. And then I hit a cigar, and that got me all spinny. And then shortly after that, it was puke time."

Hauser also shared that his viral moment is one his mom has watched about 20-25 times and what he's most proud of about how he handled that situation.

"I didn't have my phone on me all day, so I think my mom pulled it up, and I don't know how many times she watched it, probably a good 20 to 25 times. But yeah, I remember doing it, and in the moment, people were cheering, you know? It was a quick rally after it, so I was impressed with myself."

