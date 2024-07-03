The Latest on Celtics Free Agent Oshae Brissett
The Celtics have worked quickly in free agency to take care of extensions with Jayson Tatum, who they signed to the most lucrative contract in NBA history, worth a projected $314 million over five years, and Derrick White, who they extended for four years and $125.9 million.
Boston retained Luke Kornet when free agency opened at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. The defending NBA champions inked Neemias Queta to a multi-year pact shortly after that, and they re-signed Xavier Tillman Sr. on Tuesday.
Oh, and by the way, the franchise is for sale.
Despite that being the case, it's been business as usual for a franchise commendably committing to keeping its title team intact.
The Celtics have 13 of 15 players who occupied a standard, full-time roster spot for them last season under contract for the 2024-25 campaign.
The two who remain free agents are Svi Mykhailiuk, who could potentially opt to play overseas, a prospect he considered last summer before signing with Boston, and Oshae Brissett.
The latter declined his $2.5 million player option a week before free agency started. The fifth-year wing averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.
He also stepped up when called upon in the playoffs, contributing to a small-ball lineup that staged a 20-0 first-half run in the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers. He then had a hand in a 7-0 burst late in the third quarter that helped the Celtics take a 13-point lead into the final frame of a victory that moved them halfway to playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
While Brissett is looking for a larger role than the one he had as a member of the reigning champions' "Stay Ready Group" last season, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the former Syracuse star has not closed the door on returning for a second year with the Celtics.
Further Reading
Celtics, Jayson Tatum Agree to Most Lucrative Deal in NBA History
Celtics' Ownership Group Announces Plan to Sell the Franchise
Derrick White, Essential to Celtics' Dynasty Hopes, Signs 4-Year Extension
Celtics Work Quickly to Re-Sign Luke Kornet
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Baylor Scheierman Shares Celtics' Feedback Before Drafting Him
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player
Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers
Jaylen Brown Caps Career Year with NBA Finals MVP: 'Can't Even Put it into Words'