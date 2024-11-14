17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Victor Wembanyama Statement
After starting their season 4-6, the San Antonio Spurs have won two straight to reach .500 early into the 2024-25 season. The Spurs are coming off a nine-point win over the Washington Wizards, where 20-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama showed the world what he is capable of.
Wemby scored the first 50-bomb of his career, dropping 50 points and 3 blocks on 18-29 shooting and 8-16 from beyond the three-point line. The Spurs star became the tallest NBA player to ever hit eight threes in a single game and the fourth-youngest player to ever score 50.
With many fans quick to call Wemby the next NBA GOAT, some level-headed people are more reserved to jump to that conclusion.
Former Los Angeles Clippers star and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams is a little more hesitant to overreact to Wembanyama's strong performance, as he gave his take on Run it Back on FanDuel TV.
"Amazing performance," Lou Williams calls Wemby's 50-point game. "But when you talk about the greatest of all time, I think about the bodies of work. I think about championships, I think about impact on the organizations, impact on the city that you have. He's still building, he's still getting there. We haven't even seen him in the playoffs yet. We haven't seen a deep playoff run. He hasn't even scratched the surface of the things he's gonna be capable of doing throughout his career. Putting him in [the GOAT] conversation is very premature, but he's done a great job of putting us on notice early on."
Williams, a retired 17-year NBA veteran, makes a great point about Wemby. While the Spurs' star center is uber-talented and was rightfully one of the most hyped-up prospects of all time heading into the 2023 draft, he is still only 20 years old and has a lot to build upon to enter any GOAT conversations.
Wemby showed out against the Clippers earlier in the season, posting 24 points, 13 rebounds, and an absurd 9 blocks. Once the 7-foot-3 phenom pulls all of his strengths together consistently, he will be a problem, but Lou Will is making sure fans stay level-headed during his development.
