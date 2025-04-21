Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 2
The Los Angeles Clippers are ready to take on the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Los Angeles, unfortunately, fell to the Nuggets in overtime of game one by a deficit of just two points. The Clippers led for most of the game behind a strong first quarter, but the Nuggets were able to chip away at the lead quarter after quarter. This took the Clippers out of their groove, forcing them to commit 20 turnovers, which the Nuggets were able to capitalize on.
James Harden led the way for the Clippers with an impressive 32 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds, and 1 block on 50/44/100 shooting splits. This included Harden game game-tying floater that sent the game into overtime at 98-98. Ivica Zubac was the perfect partner to Harden as he also helped carry the load with 21 points and 13 rebounds on 67% field goal shooting.
The Clippers are coming into Game 2 with a clean injury report containing no players.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
James Harden is AVAILABLE.
The Denver Nuggets are coming into the game with two players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Aaron Gordon is PROBABLE while he deals with injury management of his right calf.
DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
