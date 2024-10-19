Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Make Important Roster Decision
Throughout the preseason, the LA Clippers had two impressive standouts on their roster - Kai Jones and Jordan Miller. It looks like the team has reportedly made a decision on one of those standouts.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the LA Clippers are keeping center Kai Jones on their regular-season roster via a two-way deal.
As it stands, Mo Bamba is the backup big for the LA Clippers. However, he's been hurt throughout the entire preseason and Kai Jones has been serving as his replacement. With Bamba injured, Jones will be expected to receive a good portion of minutes.
Two seasons ago, the LA Clippers began their season without a backup center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein, and it was one of the worst decisions the team made. As much as the modern NBA loves small-ball basketball, it's been very clear that the Clippers desperately need a backup center for their roster.
Throughout the preseason, Kai Jones has averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds off the bench. He's provided great energy on the court, blocking shots and getting back in transition for dunks. In fact, he had 17 dunks for the Clippers in the preseason. It's the type of athleticism the Clippers have sorely been missing.
The LA Clippers have yet to make a decision on Jordan Miller, but it's very clear that he's another preseason player worthy of a roster spot.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement