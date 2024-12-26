Steve Kerr Makes Statement on Steph Curry's Status After Warriors-Lakers
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Christmas classic. In what was another exciting head-to-head battle between LeBron James and Steph Curry, Lakers guard Austin Reaves hit the game’s biggest shot. After Curry converted on two incredibly difficult threes to tie the game, Reaves hit a game-winning layup to give Los Angeles the Christmas Day victory over its Pacific Division rivals.
Curry played 36 minutes in the losing effort, which was just the second time he had done so all season. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on his superstar point guard’s status entering Friday's game against the LA Clippers.
Curry not only played 36 minutes on Wednesday, but they were difficult minutes, as Kerr described it.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr says resting Steph Curry in one of the next two games — a back to back at Clippers and home against Phoenix — is something Warriors will take a look. Sounds like Curry could rest one of the games after playing nearly 36 minutes and a 'hard' 36 as Kerr put it."
The Warriors and Clippers will face off on Friday night at Intuit Dome. This is the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State, and it sounds as if Curry could be held out after carrying a heavy workload on Christmas.
