Taylor Swift Gets Honest Apology From Monica McNutt After Hot Mic Diss in Knicks-Spurs Game 4

The Knicks are just one win away from their first NBA title since 1973, and the city of New York couldn’t be more united—well, sort of.

ESPN analyst Monica McNutt briefly became Swifties’ public enemy No. 1 after she made an off-hand comment about Taylor Swift during the Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Spurs at Madison Square Garden. McNutt, who was working as a radio announcer for the Knicks, was caught on-air telling her booth partner, “Is that Taylor Swift? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl.”

A day later, McNutt apologized to Swift and explained the reasoning behind her mocking comment.

“Swifties, I appreciate your passion,” McNutt told TMZ. “I said what I said. And here’s the deal, if I’m wrong—I am wrong, apparently, because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey. ... I misspoke. I did not know, but here’s the deal.

“Context: I literally just did a piece on celebrity row. I’ve been with the organization for five years. I know these folks. Ben Stiller. His wife, Christine. Spike Lee. All of them. Fat Joe. I had not seen her here this year or last year, and we just saw her in Cleveland with her fiancé. Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs. She didn’t have on any Knicks paraphernalia, so I did not know of her Knicks loyalty. But shoutout to T-Swift. We can be united in orange and blue, like, it’s fine.”

🎤 EXCLUSIVE: Knicks radio host Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift for NBA finals comment. pic.twitter.com/JLyor4PvIA — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

In McNutt’s defense, she’s absolutely right. Prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Swift has not been to a Knicks game all season (as far as we know). The Grammy-winning singer hasn’t showed up at Madison Square Garden since over a decade ago, when New York’s roster was very different from what it is now.

Compared to the other “die-hards” on MSG celebrity row, Swift—and the Haim sisters—were the odd women out when it comes down to team allegiances. And yet—did the Eras Tour pop star attending Game 4 detract from any other fan’s experience in any way? Did her sitting in her courtside seat surrounded by her friends or her being followed by ESPN cameras directly affect any Knicks’ or Spurs’ supporters’ well-beings?

In an age where it can feel like one’s right to police a fandom, there’s also really no need to do so. There’s enough room for all kinds of Knicks fans—the new and the old, the recently initiated to the die-hards—to celebrate and enjoy the team’s thrilling championship run.

Taylor Swift’s relationship with the Knicks goes back over a decade

Taylor Swift has been connected to the Knicks years before she attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On top of that, just because Swift hasn’t attended Knicks games recently doesn’t automatically mean she’s a non-ball knower.

In a 2014 interview with TIME, Swift spoke about her Knicks fandom and her long-standing relationship with Amar’e Stoudemire, whom she would hang out with at the Met Ball.

“I love them, though. Why does that matter?” Swift said, when it was noted that the Knicks weren’t playing very well at the moment.

“... I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool,” continued Swift. “And also I performed at the Knicks’—at Madison Square Garden’s—Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid.”

That settles that short-lived feud.

The Knicks will be looking to close out the series against the Spurs after an all-time legendary playoff win in which OG Anunoby tipped in the game-winner to help New York cap off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. Game 5 is set for Saturday night at San Antonio.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

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