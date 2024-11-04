Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Nets Revealed
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Brooklyn Nets in a game that features a massive injury report between both teams. Among those listed on the injury report is Nets guard Ben Simmons.
The Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing against the Detroit Pistons in 106-92 loss. Typically, Nets guard Ben Simmons does not play in back-to-backs due to his lower back injury management.
With that in mind, the Brooklyn Nets have officially listed Ben Simmons as out against the Memphis Grizzlies due to lower back injury management.
Through six games this season, Simmons has averaged 5.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds on 61.5% shooting from the field. His scoring averages are still vastly lower than what he was capable of as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but the assist and rebounding averages are starting to become comparable.
For reference, in four years as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals on 56% shooting from the field. Granted, Simmons was averaging 33.9 minutes a game in Philadelphia and is only currently averaging 24.3 minutes a game for the Nets. Hopefully, with increased playing time, there's a chance of Simmons returning to form.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Opens Up on Special Relationship With Yuki Kawamura
Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Two Star Players