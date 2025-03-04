Grizzlies Make Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Game
The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen into a cold streak, losing three consecutive games and six of their last eight. After sitting tight in second place in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies have fallen to fourth with a 38-23 record.
The Grizzlies now head into one of their biggest tests of the season on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have consistently been the top team in the Western Conference this season and possibly the favorites to win the NBA title, making Wednesday's game very interesting for Memphis.
Ahead of their matchup with the Thunder, the Grizzlies have made a slight roster tweak. On Tuesday, the Grizzlies are assigning Jay Huff to the Memphis Hustle to play in their G League game against the South Bay Lakers.
Huff will be recalled to the Grizzlies following their game against South Bay, but it is still a surprising move. Huff has been one of the most intriguing players in Memphis this season and should be playing more minutes for the Grizzlies, not getting sent to the G League.
The 7-foot-1 26-year-old center is averaging 7.1 points in just 12.1 minutes through 48 appearances this season, becoming an immediate fan favorite.
The Grizzlies have a busy late-season stretch as they fight for playoff positioning, so getting Huff more comfortable on the court, even by sending him to the G League, could be a solid move. Huff has yet to play in a G League game this season, but if the Grizzlies intend to use him in their lineup moving forward, one game with the Hustle could be beneficial.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral