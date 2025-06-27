Grizzlies Sign Big Ten Defensive Star After 2025 NBA Draft

Former Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr. signed with the Memphis Grizzlies for the NBA summer league.



He was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with the Nittany Lions and averaged 14.0 PPG, 7.1 APG and 2.4 SPG last season.



