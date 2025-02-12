Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers
The Memphis Grizzlies are continuing their road trip with a back-to-back game that is taking them to California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Grizzlies took care of business on Tuesday night in Phoenix, beating the Suns 119-112. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies, totaling 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on 42/0/83 shooting splits.
Even though Memphis is on the second night of a back-to-back, they've been rolling while the Clippers have lost three out of their last four games.
Wednesday night's game against the Clippers will be the second of three regular-season games between the two teams. The Grizzlies fell to the Clippers in the first meeting due to heroics from Norman Powell late in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies are coming into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr., Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and Cam spencer.
Ja Morant is questionable with right knee soreness.
Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with left knee soreness, Marvin Bagley III is out with a right ankle distsal syndesmosis sprain, Johnny Davis is out due to not being with the team, and Cam Spencer is out with a thumb surgery recovery.
The Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Drew Eubanks, Trentyn Flowers, and Ben Simmons.
Drew Eubanks is out with a left ankle sprain, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, and Ben Simmons is out due to return to competition reconditioning.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral