Ja Morant's Blunt Statement About the Lakers Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant revealed his honest feelings about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts toward Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after a three point basket during the first half at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts toward Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after a three point basket during the first half at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies picked up a very impressive win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, defeating their Western Conference rivals despite a monster performance from star forward LeBron James. Finishing with 39 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, James did some of everything for the Lakers in this game.

The Grizzlies were led by star point guard Ja Morant, who finished with 20 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Two other Grizzlies players also scored exactly 20 points, as both Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. reached that mark for Memphis.

The Grizzlies and Lakers have had some great battles in recent seasons, including the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Lakers won this series in six games, but there were some injuries that certainly impacted things, including one to Morant.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after falling to the ground during the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Asked about the Lakers following Wednesday night’s game, Morant gave a very blunt answer.

“I don’t like them,” Morant said, via Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. 

This statement from Morant has been going viral, with several big accounts posting the quote.

Via @TheHoopCentral: "Ja Morant on the Lakers: 'I don’t like them.' (via @DamichaelC)."

Via @LegionHoops: "'I don’t like them.' — Ja Morant on the Lakers (via @DamichaelC)."

This was a very blunt statement from Morant, and one that’ll likely trend on social media for a while.

Joey Linn
