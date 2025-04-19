Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies entered the All-Star break with a 36-18 record, good enough for second in the Western Conference and looking well-positioned to land a top-six seed at minimum. However, the season took a turn for the worse, going 12-16 during the final stretch of the season and firing their head coach. Friday night, they fight to keep their season alive against the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas has also had a wild season, going on a downhill slide after being as high as second in the West in December. Now with Luka Doncic off the roster, they have one final chance to make a playoff appearance on the road Friday night. However, recent news out of Memphis reveals their star guard will be available to go after dealing with an injury.
After being listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, Grizzlies star Ja Morant is available for Friday night's game against the Mavericks. Before Morant got injured against the Golden State Warriors, his five games prior saw him averaging 30.2 points on 49.6% shooting from the field.
A massive get by the Grizzlies, as even though they hold home court advantage, the presence of Morant keeps the game in Memphis' favor. In the two meetings after the Doncic trade, the average margin of victory for the Grizzlies over the Mavericks was 23 points.
The final Western Conference play-in tournament game is set to tip-off in Memphis at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
