Ja Morant’s Official Injury Status for Grizzlies-Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant on the injury report against the Washington Wizards.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after being hit in the face during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
The Memphis Grizzlies picked up arguably their most impressive win of the NBA season on Saturday night when they defeated the Boston Celtics on the road. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies got 32 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists from their star point guard.

Morant has already missed 10 games this season, which comes after he missed all but nine games last season. Because of his recent injury issues, the Grizzlies are always going to be careful with him and his workload. 

Announcing their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington wizards, which is the second night of a back-to-back, the Grizzlies have listed Morant as questionable with back soreness.

Morant is joining on the injury report by his star backcourt partner Desmond Bane, who has also had injury issues in recent seasons. One of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA when healthy, Morant and Bane can cause problems for any NBA defense.

The Grizzlies enter this game 16-8, which is tied for the 2nd best record in the Western Conference. If this team can get and stay healthy, they look like they can make a deep run. 

The Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, proving that despite their poor record they cannot be overlooked. Memphis will look to hand Washington another loss on Sunday.

