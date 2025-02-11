Kevin Durant's Status for Grizzlies vs Suns
The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of a very dangerous situation.
Not only did the team create a messy situation with Kevin Durant by not informing him of being in trade talks, but they're also one game away from having a losing record. To make matters worse, they need to go through the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in order to prevent that.
Fortunately for Phoenix, it looks like they're getting Durant back from the ankle injury that caused him to miss the last three games.
The Phoenix Suns have listed Kevin Durant as available against the Memphis Grizzlies.
“We feel like it’s probably very short term,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said pregame on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets. “I think the two days without a game will probably be very helpful."”
It looks like Budeholzer's words were accurate and Durant's injury was only three total games. Through 39 games this season, Durant has averaged 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 52/40/83 shooting from the field.
Despite being 36 years old, Durant has shown virtually no signs of slowing down, still averaging basically his career average. While he may have slowed down a step or two defensively, he's just as great as he's ever been offensively.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against teh Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral