LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers-Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, pushing their winning streak to three games. Now 7-4 on the NBA season, Los Angeles has recovered nicely from a rough stretch that followed its 3-0 start to the season.
Memphis was without star point guard Ja Morant in this game, but it still received solid contributions from up and down the roster. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 29 points, and six other Grizzlies players finished in double figures.
The star of this game was LeBron James, who finished with 35 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. Making NBA history, James became the oldest player with three-straight triple-doubles.
Recording a triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, James entered this game against Memphis with a chance to make history. Doing just that, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer finished with arguably his best all-around performance of the season.
Via NBA: "9p/7r/5a for LeBron in the 4Q. 35p/12r/14a for LeBron in the game. Lakers move to 6-0 at home behind a royal performance from the 👑"
This loss dropped the Grizzlies to 7–5 on the season, and they now travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Dealing with several injuries to start the season, Memphis has needed different players to step up on a nightly basis. While they got that on Wednesday, it was not enough to be a Lakers team that simply had more star power between James and Anthony Davis.
