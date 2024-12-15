Marcus Smart's Injury Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are visiting southern California tonight to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference and are 4.5 games ahead of the 10th-seed Lakers. The Grizzlies are on a four-game winning streak, while the Lakers lost their previous game against the Timberwolves and have gone 1-4 in their last five games.
The Grizzlies released their injury report for today's game, containing a few key names on that list. One of which, is fan favorite Marcus Smart. Smart is currently listed as questionable with left knee soreness. Smart did play in the team's latest game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, so hopefully, he'll be available tonight as well.
Smart has been on the injury report a few times already this season, playing in 16 of the Grizzlies' 26 games and starting in six of them. In the games that he has played, Smart has averaged 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 37/33/83 shooting splits. While Smart may no longer be a consistent starter for the Grizzlies, it's very clear that his presence goes beyond the court.
It's no secret that these two teams don't share a mutual liking for one another, and if Smart is available, that energy will only be intensified. The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
