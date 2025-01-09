Memphis Grizzlies Announce Roster Move Before Rockets Game
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing a big Western Conference game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The injury report includes several key players, but also some encouraging developments as well.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for this game after missing the last five contests due to a right AC joint sprain. Morant is joined on the injury report by his star teammates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane who are also questionable.
Ahead of this contest, the Grizzlies also announced a roster move on another key player who has missed extended time due to injury.
Young forward GG Jackson has missed all season with a fifth metatarsal injury, but has been assigned to the G League for practice.
Via Grizzlies PR: “The @memgrizz have assigned GG Jackson II to the @MemphisHustle for the Hustle’s practice today. Jackson II will be recalled to the Grizzlies following practice.”
Jackson had a very strong rookie season last year as the NBA’s youngest player. Looking ready for a consistent rotation spot even with the Grizzlies getting healthier, Jackson went down with this injury before the season began.
If the Grizzlies ever do get fully healthy, there will be some difficult decisions for head coach Taylor Jenkins to make with his rotation. Additionally, the front office also has decisions to make.
