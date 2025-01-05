Memphis Grizzlies Coach Reveals New Ja Morant Injury Update
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the NBA’s best point guards when healthy, but availability has been a real issue the last two seasons. Playing just nine games last season, Morant began the year with a 25-game suspension. Suffering a season ending shoulder injury shortly after returning, Morant missed nearly all of last year.
While Morant has avoided any significant injuries this season, he has appeared in just 20 of his team’s 36 games. The latest injury for Morant is a right AC joint sprain that has cost him the last four games.
Memphis fell to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update on Morant prior to the game.
Per Marc Spears of Andscape, Jenkins said Morant “is progressing well to get back on the court.”
While this is not a significant update, it is a positive one. It doesn’t seem Morant has had any setbacks, and according to Jenkins, he is progressing well.
The Grizzlies have done a solid job most of this season when Morant has been out, but they are just 1-3 over the last four games, which has caused a slight drop in the standings.
Still 22-13 overall, the Grizzlies are third in the Western Conference standings, and just percentage points behind the second seed Houston Rockets.
