All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Coach Reveals New Ja Morant Injury Update

Ja Morant remains out with an AC joint sprain.

Joey Linn

Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is sidelined with an injury for the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is sidelined with an injury for the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the NBA’s best point guards when healthy, but availability has been a real issue the last two seasons. Playing just nine games last season, Morant began the year with a 25-game suspension. Suffering a season ending shoulder injury shortly after returning, Morant missed nearly all of last year.

While Morant has avoided any significant injuries this season, he has appeared in just 20 of his team’s 36 games. The latest injury for Morant is a right AC joint sprain that has cost him the last four games. 

Memphis fell to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update on Morant prior to the game. 

Ja Morant
Dec 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) watches from the bench as his team play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Per Marc Spears of Andscape, Jenkins said Morant “is progressing well to get back on the court.”

While this is not a significant update, it is a positive one. It doesn’t seem Morant has had any setbacks, and according to Jenkins, he is progressing well.

The Grizzlies have done a solid job most of this season when Morant has been out, but they are just 1-3 over the last four games, which has caused a slight drop in the standings.

Still 22-13 overall, the Grizzlies are third in the Western Conference standings, and just percentage points behind the second seed Houston Rockets.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News