Memphis Grizzlies Sign New Seven-Foot Center
The Memphis Grizzlies were a team built around their core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane over the past few seasons. However, that all changed this offseason, as they struck a massive trade to send Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for several draft picks and two players. Following their first-round exit this year, Memphis will look to rebound in 2026.
Looking at their other offseason moves, they gave extensions to Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Cam Spencer, while signing Ty Jerome and trading up to draft Cedric Coward. With their rotation pretty much set, the Grizzlies just struck another deal to help prepare their roster for training camp.
According to multiple reports, the Grizzlies are signing Summer League big man and the seven-foot-one former Utah Ute, Lawson Lovering, to an Exhibit 10 deal with Memphis. In terms of the specifics of an Exhibit 10 contract, it allows Memphis to bring Lovering in for training camp and gives them the ability to convert him to a two-way contract before the season.
Lovering is an interesting player, as he began his career with the Colorado Buffaloes before transferring to Utah for his final two seasons. His best season came as a senior, averaging 8.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. Lovering's best performance in Las Vegas came against the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing the game with 10 points and six rebounds.
The Grizzlies have only made it past the first round of the playoffs once since 2016, and whether Lovering plays any part in that potentially changing next season is to be determined. As for now, he'll have to earn his right to hang in the NBA.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Star Named Top-Three 'Most Overrated' NBA Player
Ja Morant's Insane Dunk in China Goes Viral
Grizzlies Make Announcement on Celtics, Pistons, Hawks Games