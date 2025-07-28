Memphis Grizzlies Sign New Seven-Foot Center

‼️OMS CLIENT CONTRACT SIGNING‼️ We are thrilled to announce that OMS Rookie client, Lawson Lovering has agreed to terms on an NBA Exhibit 10 Contract with the Memphis Grizzlies!



The 7’1” C from Cheyenne, WY. played in NBA Summer League with the Grizzlies.



