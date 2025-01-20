Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in the second game of their three-game regular season series. After losing four straight games to the Timberwolves last season, the Grizzlies won a thrilling game on January 11 against them. It was a moment that saw Morant play hero.
The most exciting part of Monday's matchup will always be seeing Ja Morant facing off against Anthony Edwards. The two are some of the most competitive, most athletic, and biggest trash-talking players in the current NBA.
Both teams have their fair share of players listed on the injury report but the Grizzlies may be at a disadvantage with their report. The Grizzlies have seven players listed on the report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is currently listed as questionable with right foot soreness.
Zach Edey is listed as available, but he currently has a nasal fracture and will need a face mask.
Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Zyon Pullin is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Spencer is out as he recovers from left thumb surgery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Timberwolves have five players listed on their report: Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jesse Edwards, and Tristen Newton.
Rudy Gobert is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Donte DiVincenzo is out with a left great toe sprain, Terrence Shannon Jr. is out with a right mid-foot sprain, Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way contract, and Tristen Newton is out due to his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off on Monday at 2:30 p.m. EST.
