Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in the second meeting of their regular-season series tonight. The last time these two faced off it ended in a blowout in favor of the Grizzlies with a final score of 134-89. Seven players on the Grizzlies scored in double digits while the Blazers only saw three players hit the double-digit mark. Today's matchup, however, has a combined 11 players listed on the report.
The Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. Ja Morant is progressing as he is now questionable with his pelvic muscle strains and right hip subluxation, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as his right fifth metatarsal is recovering, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Trail Blazers have seven players listed on their injury report: Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, Donovan Clingan, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Bryce McGowens, and Kris Murray.
Deandre Ayton is doubtful due to dealing with a deep contusion to his right index finger, Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain, Donovan Clingan is out with a left knee sprain, Jerami Grant is questionable with an illness, Scoot Henderson is questionable with a back strain, Bryce McGowens is out on his two-way contract, and Kris Murray is questionable with a bruised sternum.
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
