Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the first stop of their five-game road trip and their first opponents are the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. Currently, the series is tied at one game apiece, and the winner of Monday's game will take the series. The most recent match on January 3 went in favor of the Sacramento Kings.
It was a tightly contested game ending in a final score of 138-133, which saw Jaylen Wells lead the Grizzlies in scoring, totaling 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists on 69/89/0 shooting splits. Ja Morant was missing in the last meeting and, unfortunately, is on the injury report for Monday's game as well.
The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.
Ja Morant is listed as OUT with left hamstring soreness.
Scotty Pippen Jr. is questionable with left wrist soreness, Santi Aldama is doubtful with a right calf strain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery.
The Kings have a fairly clean injury report with two players listed: Trey Lyles and Mason Jones.
Trey Lyles is questionable with lower back soreness and Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract. Zach LaVine is listed as available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral