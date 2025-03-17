All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report

One important name is listed on the Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the first stop of their five-game road trip and their first opponents are the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. Currently, the series is tied at one game apiece, and the winner of Monday's game will take the series. The most recent match on January 3 went in favor of the Sacramento Kings.

It was a tightly contested game ending in a final score of 138-133, which saw Jaylen Wells lead the Grizzlies in scoring, totaling 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists on 69/89/0 shooting splits. Ja Morant was missing in the last meeting and, unfortunately, is on the injury report for Monday's game as well.

The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.

Ja Morant is listed as OUT with left hamstring soreness.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is questionable with left wrist soreness, Santi Aldama is doubtful with a right calf strain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery.

The Kings have a fairly clean injury report with two players listed: Trey Lyles and Mason Jones.

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) looks to pass the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Trey Lyles is questionable with lower back soreness and Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract. Zach LaVine is listed as available.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

