NBA Insider Gives Encouraging Ja Morant Update Amid Rough Months
It's been an interesting few years for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, dealing with suspensions, injuries, and much more. Understandably, that could have an impact on someone's mental state, but it appears that Morant could be on the other side of all of it.
Chris Vernon of The Ringer said as much on his latest episode of "The Mismatch" podcast, saying this is the happiest he's seen Morant in years.
"He has been so down, and so despondent, and so mopey,” Vernon said. “This summer tour that he has been on, and people will see it all over, because he’s on a Nike World Tour. This is by far the happiest I have seen him in four years. Easily.”
Ja Morant was on a tour in China and Manila for Nike, a more than two-week tour that has clearly boosted his branding, as his latest sneaker, the "Light Show" colorway of the Nike Ja 3, sold out in less than 30 minutes.
“To see him now come out, all indications are he’s come out on the other side of this thing," Vernon continued. "All the problems, all the injuries, all the depression, all the everything, and it looks like the guy we saw the first two years when everybody in the NBA fell in love with that guy.”
Morant has only combined to play 59 games in the last two seasons, and his playoff run was cut short this year due to a hip injury suffered in Game 3. At the time of the injury, the Grizzlies were down 2-0 in the series, but they were up 27 in the third quarter at the time he went down. The Thunder came back to win by 6, as the Grizzlies couldn't sustain offense without him.
If Morant can stay on the floor, the Grizzlies could be more successful than they're expected to be.
Grizzlies Can Still Contend Despite Desmond Bane Trade
When the Grizzlies traded away Desmond Bane, some thought the Grizzlies might try to blow it up and rebuild for the bottom, but they used the money they created to lock Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. in long-term while also signing Ty Jerome. They have a strong backcourt, but a lot of it is going to depend on Morant's availability.
Morant has only played more than the 65-game qualifier once in his career, and that was his rookie season.
