NBA Legend, Ex-Grizzlies Player Reveals Frustration With Jayson Tatum
This season, many around the NBA are expecting Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum to have a massive chip on his shoulder. One of those with that expectation is former Grizzlies player and NBA legend Vince Carter.
After witnessing Tatum get disrespected throughout the playoffs and the Olympics, Carter believes that the Celtics star is going to come out with a vengeance. At the same time though, Carter has a certain level of frustration when it comes to Jayson Tatum - specifically, his passiveness.
"One thing about Jayson Tatum, I think he's one of the top 10 or 15 players in the league, but it used to frustrate me when he would defer sometimes and just settle," Carter said on FanDuelTV's Run It Back show. "I don't think we're going to see that particularly early in the year. I don't think he's going to settle, I think he's going to go at guys to prove that I'm supposed to be that guy."
Last season, the Boston Celtics finished the season with an astounding 64-18 record. They were the NBA's best team with Tatum averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 47/38/83 shooting from the field. At no point throughout the season, did anyone consider him a legitimate favorite to win the MVP award. It's one of the many reasons why former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons also believes Tatum will have a revenge year.
For as much as everyone is expecting the Boston Celtics to be a problem this NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies also can't be slept on.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France