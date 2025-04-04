New Details on Ja Morant's Reported Unhappiness With Grizzlies
It's no secret that the 2025 NBA season hasn't been easy for Ja Morant.
Not only has Morant dealt with a plethora of injuries and missed 30 games this season, he's also averaging the worst offensive year of his career since the 2020-21 NBA season.
In Morant's last full season, he averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds on 47/31/75 shooting from the field. This season, he's averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds on 45/30/83 shooting from the field.
As it turns out, according to Ramona Shelburne, Tim MacMahon, and Michael C. Wright of ESPN, Morant has been unhappy with the Grizzlies' offense this season.
“This season, Morant is averaging career lows in touches, average touch length and dribbles per touch this season," ESPN reported. Morant's 22.4 points per game is his lowest scoring average since 2020-21, his second season, and his field goal percentage (.448) is the worst of his career. That didn't sit well with him, and he voiced his frustrations publicly and privately, sources said.”
After an amazing start to the season, it's clear that something happened within the Grizzlies that's affected the team's on-court performance. Granted, they've dealt with injuries, but they had been able to succeed despite the injuries to start the season.
One thing is for sure: if the Memphis Grizzlies have another early playoff exit, then some serious questions have to start being asked this offseason.
