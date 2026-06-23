Ideal Pick at Number 3 for the Grizzlies in the NBA Draft
The Memphis Grizzlies are building a new nucleus around Zach Edey, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells. This gives them an enormous paint presence in the 7’3” behemoth with Edey roaming around. The wings have nice size with Wells and Coward. The pair can really shoot the rock also. The draft is rolling swiftly upon the NBA world. The Grizzlies front office has a decision to make. What is the ideal fit in the draft for this young core to blossom into contenders?
The Ideal Pick at #3
With the #3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, The Memphis Grizzlies Select…Cameron Boozer (Duke)
Draft Profile
Pick No.3 Cam Boozer
STATS
HT: 6’9
WT: 253
Age: 18.92
PPG: 22.5
REB: 10.2
AST: 4.1
BLK: .6
STL: 1.4
FG: 55.6%
3PT: 39.1%
FT: 78.9%
Strengths
- Brusing power player on the low block
- Insane processing speed
- Passing
- Shooting
- Rebounding
- Screen Setting
- Great teammate
Opportunities to improve
- Speed
- Lateral agility
- Vertical Athleticism
- Post moves
- Defense
- Ball handling
Ideal Fit with Memphis
Boozer brings the toughness and versatility to play next to Zach Edey. His three-point shooting allows for the paint to stay open while Edey destroys centers in the paint. The beauty of pairing Boozer with this core is he doesn’t need the ball to be effective. He is the ultimate connector. His insane processing will be valuable in dribble hand off’s, high low passing and getting the rebound and starting the fast break.
The rebounds would be difficult to come by for the opposition because not only is Edey an outstanding rebounder but so is Cedric Coward on the wing. Boozer would add right to that mix. You could end up with one of the best rebounding groups in the league.
Boozer isn’t a good defender but with this young core he wouldn’t have to be. Playing alongside Edey, Cam just needs to play good position defense and funnel players back to the middle towards the giant in the middle of the paint.
Cam can be a hub offensively when Edey takes a rest on the bench. You can split actions off him. You can throw it into the high post and let him try and create some space with that wide frame. I am not certain the ball handling will translate at the next level the way it did in college, but he does have a competent handle for a big,
He is an outstanding teammate by all accounts. He has been a winner at every level. He had tremendous success at Duke even though it didn’t end in the ultimate prize. He has confidence in him that lifts players around him to play better and believe in themselves.
The biggest question is his defense. He will get picked on and it could lead to foul trouble. He didn’t foul a lot at Duke but at the next level it could come back to bite him. He will be a hub, but I don’t see him being able to operate as a traditional big where you throw it into the low block and he isn’t commanding double teams. I could see him struggling in one-on-one situations against a lot of centers in the league due to his limited athleticism and lack of post skill.
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