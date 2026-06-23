Ideal Pick at Number 3 for the Grizzlies in the NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies are building a new nucleus around Zach Edey, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells. This gives them an enormous paint presence in the 7’3” behemoth with Edey roaming around. The wings have nice size with Wells and Coward. The pair can really shoot the rock also. The draft is rolling swiftly upon the NBA world. The Grizzlies front office has a decision to make. What is the ideal fit in the draft for this young core to blossom into contenders?

The Ideal Pick at #3

With the #3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, The Memphis Grizzlies Select…Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Draft Profile

Pick No.3 Cam Boozer

STATS

HT: 6’9

WT: 253

Age: 18.92

PPG: 22.5

REB: 10.2

AST: 4.1

BLK: .6

STL: 1.4

FG: 55.6%

3PT: 39.1%

FT: 78.9%

Strengths

Brusing power player on the low block

Insane processing speed

Passing

Shooting

Rebounding

Screen Setting

Great teammate

Opportunities to improve

Speed

Lateral agility

Vertical Athleticism

Post moves

Defense

Ball handling

Ideal Fit with Memphis

Boozer brings the toughness and versatility to play next to Zach Edey. His three-point shooting allows for the paint to stay open while Edey destroys centers in the paint. The beauty of pairing Boozer with this core is he doesn’t need the ball to be effective. He is the ultimate connector. His insane processing will be valuable in dribble hand off’s, high low passing and getting the rebound and starting the fast break.

The rebounds would be difficult to come by for the opposition because not only is Edey an outstanding rebounder but so is Cedric Coward on the wing. Boozer would add right to that mix. You could end up with one of the best rebounding groups in the league.

Boozer isn’t a good defender but with this young core he wouldn’t have to be. Playing alongside Edey, Cam just needs to play good position defense and funnel players back to the middle towards the giant in the middle of the paint.

Cam can be a hub offensively when Edey takes a rest on the bench. You can split actions off him. You can throw it into the high post and let him try and create some space with that wide frame. I am not certain the ball handling will translate at the next level the way it did in college, but he does have a competent handle for a big,

He is an outstanding teammate by all accounts. He has been a winner at every level. He had tremendous success at Duke even though it didn’t end in the ultimate prize. He has confidence in him that lifts players around him to play better and believe in themselves.

The biggest question is his defense. He will get picked on and it could lead to foul trouble. He didn’t foul a lot at Duke but at the next level it could come back to bite him. He will be a hub, but I don’t see him being able to operate as a traditional big where you throw it into the low block and he isn’t commanding double teams. I could see him struggling in one-on-one situations against a lot of centers in the league due to his limited athleticism and lack of post skill.

You can follow me on X @DigitalAdel and listen to my podcast, DigitalAdelHoops on Youtube