How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Dallas Mavericks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 7, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, KFAA Channel 29 (Texas)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (WMFS-FM) and 680 AM (WMFS) in Memphis, 97.1 The Eagle (Texas)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (3-6) and Dallas Mavericks (2-6) meet for the first of four matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 40-76 all-time versus the Mavericks during the regular season, including 22-36 in home games and 18-40 in road games. The two teams met four times in the 2024-2025 regular season, which the Grizzlies all won (a 119-104 home win in January, a 122-111 road win in March, a 132-97 home win in April and a 120-106 home win in April.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr,
MAVERICKS
G D'Angelo Russell
G Max Christie
C Daniel Gafford
F Cooper Flagg
F PJ Washington
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
MAVERICKS
Anthony Davis: Out (Unlikely to play) - Calf
Dereck Lively: Out - Knee
Dante Exum: Out - Knee
Kyrie Irving: Out - Knee
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Grizzlies -4.5 (-108), Mavericks +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -180, Mavericks +150
Total points scored: 230.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "Confidence comes from the body of work. So, you keep working on the daily basis and eventually it'll work out. You need to win for that, though. It's very hard to build confidence if you're consistently losing. It's like the same question, always, why do great teams have great chemistry? Which one comes first, the winning or the chemistry? It's great to be around other guys when you're winning, and when it's losing it tests you and it reveals a lot of that character. We're in that phase right now, we're losing, we're being tested and there's only one way out from there."
