How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Dallas Mavericks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Alex Toledo

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) look on during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 7, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, KFAA Channel 29 (Texas)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (WMFS-FM) and 680 AM (WMFS) in Memphis, 97.1 The Eagle (Texas)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (3-6) and Dallas Mavericks (2-6) meet for the first of four matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 40-76 all-time versus the Mavericks during the regular season, including 22-36 in home games and 18-40 in road games. The two teams met four times in the 2024-2025 regular season, which the Grizzlies all won (a 119-104 home win in January, a 122-111 road win in March, a 132-97 home win in April and a 120-106 home win in April.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr,

MAVERICKS

G D'Angelo Russell

G Max Christie

C Daniel Gafford

F Cooper Flagg

F PJ Washington

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee

MAVERICKS

Anthony Davis: Out (Unlikely to play) - Calf

Dereck Lively: Out - Knee

Dante Exum: Out - Knee

Kyrie Irving: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5 (-108), Mavericks +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -180, Mavericks +150

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "Confidence comes from the body of work. So, you keep working on the daily basis and eventually it'll work out. You need to win for that, though. It's very hard to build confidence if you're consistently losing. It's like the same question, always, why do great teams have great chemistry? Which one comes first, the winning or the chemistry? It's great to be around other guys when you're winning, and when it's losing it tests you and it reveals a lot of that character. We're in that phase right now, we're losing, we're being tested and there's only one way out from there."

