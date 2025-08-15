Hawks Notes: NBA Schedule Release, Hawks Games To Circle, Udonis Haslem Goes Viral
Yesterday, the NBA officially released the upcoming schedule for the 2025-2026 season, and many exciting matchups and news are surrounding the season. This season, the NBA will feature games on national television every day, thanks to new deals with NBC, Amazon Prime, ESPN, and Peacock.
The Hawks, however, will be featured in 13 televised games this upcoming season and have some fun matchups to watch for. With the first Hawks game on NBC this season, the Hawks will have a Play-In Tournament rematch with the Orlando Magic, which should be an entertaining rivalry game in the Southeast Division. The following NBC game for the Hawks comes two weeks later against the Detroit Pistons, which is always a fun back-and-forth matchup with the two teams and television-worthy play from stars Trae Young and Cade Cunningham.
I recently did a top five matchups article where I went over the Hawks' five best games to watch this season. The Hawks have some entertaining games this season that Atlanta fans often find fun. The games I'm most excited for, besides the regular season games, are the In-Season Tournament games, as they are the closest thing to the NBA Playoffs, which means players tend to play better than usual. Part of this is because the winning team gets a $500,000 prize. Usually, when the season started, players didn't take games as seriously until after the All-Star Weekend or Christmas Day, and most fans didn't either as a result.
The tournament made the NBA season stay exciting the whole year. After the tournament ends, Christmas games happen, which means we are almost a month away from the All-Star break, making teams play hard the whole season for playoff positioning. The matchups that I am most looking forward to with the Hawks Cup play tournament are the Cavaliers and Raptors as both teams have good new additions that fans are ready to see play with they're new teams this season. The Hawks are also known to have competitive matchups or struggle at times with both teams, so it should be interesting to see how everything plays out with the new Hawks roster this go around.
On another note, this could be the season that puts Trae Young and the Hawks back in the conversation of being a consistent NBA team to watch or a contender, as they have a good enough roster to be successful. If the Hawks can find success in both cup play and the playoffs, Hawks fans and Young will get what they've been waiting for: a contract extension in Atlanta.
