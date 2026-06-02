Blockbuster Mock Trade Idea: Donovan Mitchell Lands in Houston, Hawks Get Elite Rebounder

The Atlanta Hawks are going to have a lot of options this summer as far as how they want to build their roster. Atlanta could decide to just bring back CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga, plus use their three draft picks to improve their roster. Atlanta also has the assets to go and make a big move to acquire a top player on the trade market if they want to, though they have not sounded like a team

Another path to take is being opportunistic in big-name trades and helping facilitate moves. While Atlanta might not land a big-time player this summer, they could attach themselves to a trade and pick up a player that fills a need on their roster

Here is a blockbuster move the Hawks could attach themselves to and pick up a player.

The Trade

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives the ball past New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) in the second quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Hawks Receive: Steven Adams

Rockets Receive: Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers Receive: Alperen Sengun, Clint Capela, Reed Sheppard, Corey Kispert, a 2026 1st round pick (via ATL, No. 23) and a 2027 1st round pick swap (via Brooklyn)

Why this trade makes sense

Atlanta needs to get better along the interior and add another center to its roster to pair with Onyeka Okongwu and there are not many out there that could fill that need better than Steven Adams.

Adams is older and is coming off a season-ending injury, but he is still one of the best rebounders in the NBA, particularly on the offensive glass. The Hawks need someone to pair with Okongwu so that he does not have to play major minutes per game. Adams only has two years left on his deal and would not hurt the Hawks financially. At this cost, the Hawks should be interested in bringing in Adams to back up Okongwu and help them with his physicality and rebounding. Getting off of Kispert's contract may require the Hawks to move the No. 23 pick, but I think that cost is worth it.

The Rockets lacked any reliable type of guard play and it hurt them once they got to the postseason. In their first round loss to the Lakers, this team struggled to create any good looks on that end of the of the court and that was true even in the regular season when they had Kevin Durant. Alperen Sengun is a very talented offensive player, but his defensive shortcomings and lack of a reliable three-point shot have his future coming into question and he could be moved in this sort of deal.

Donovan Mitchell would be a great addition next to Fred VanVleet (coming back from injury) and Kevin Durant and would give this team more half-court shot creation and shot-making that they need. Jarrett Allen can replace Sengun and help more on defense while being very good on the glass, something they would want to make sure they have if they move Adams. A lineup of VanVleet, Mitchell, Amen Thompson, Durant, and Allen would be very good, and they would still have Jabari Smith Jr off the bench while being under the first apron.

Would they be willing to include Sheppard and the Brooklyn pick in this deal? I don't think they will mind moving Capela after his disappointing season. Sheppard is heading into his third NBA season and has displayed the kind of offensive talent and shooting that showed why he was the No. 3 pick in the draft, but he has been a huge liability on defense and may not fit with how Ime Udoka wants this roster to look.

If Mitchell does not want to sign an extension with the Cavaliers or they don't want to sign him to a $272 million extension given the playoff failures over the past few seasons, they could reset with this trade package. They pick up an offensive centerpieces in Sengun, Capela could serve as the backup center (or have Evan Mobley play there), they could see what they have in Sheppard and see if he can be a viable building block moving forward, pick up an extra first round pick in this draft, and have a valuable pick next year with the right to swap with Brooklyn.

This would be a big bet on Sheppard and Cleveland would have to figure out if him and James Harden could work together.

This is just one construction of a trade, but I think that Adams would be a good pickup at a good cost for the Hawks and with them moving the No. 23 pick in this draft, they could either select a center at No. 8 (or a trade back) or sign Jock Landale to be the No. 3 center and be there for if/when Adams has to miss time. This would give the Hawks a reliable center rotation, at least on paper, and that is something that has plagued them over the past couple of seasons.