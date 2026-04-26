Four Takeaways From Atlanta's Game Four Loss Against the Knicks: New York Responds In A Big Way

Tonight, the Hawks came out looking to continue the high momentum they had on Thursday after a big game three win. However, Atlanta looked like a team that didn't have much energy early on, and that would eventually lead to their demise as the New York Knicks played more consistently.

Similarly, across all series, the Hawks and Knicks have traded places in terms of style, and tonight was no different: the Knicks shared the ball and played aggressively.

1. Slow start

The Hawks came out like a team on cruise control from the opening tip, which led to them falling into a major first-half hole of as much as 14 points. The scary part about this was that the Hawks literally showed zero fight, and at times, players looked like they didn't know what was going on.

Two in particular were Dyson Daniels and Jonathan Kuminga, who played well on Thursday and tonight, but became a literal no-show. Daniels, however, really looked lost offensively with his lack of shooting and inability to go to the basket against a smaller Jalen Brunson.

At multiple points in the game, Daniels was guarded by Brunson, didn't attempt to score in the paint consistently, and shot questionable three-pointers while better open shooters were available. In a possession where Onyeka Okongwu was open, Daniels attempted a three from long range, which was a bit strange to see as Daniels is shooting 20% from three this series and Okongwu is shooting 53%.

2. Jalen Johnson struggles

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) is defended by New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a somewhat statement game on Thursday, Johnson struggled to find his shot tonight, shooting 33% from the field and 20% from three-point range. In the game, he finished with 14 points, five assists, and three rebounds, which was a strange sight after he had a double-double on Thursday with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

However, if the Hawks are going to win this series, they must figure out how to get Johnson going consistently with his shot, as he is shooting below his season averages this series, except from the free-throw line.

3. Karl Anthony Towns dominates

Compared to the last game, KAT came out much more aggressively and honestly put the Hawks in a tough position. Throughout the game, KAT was able to get much cleaner scoring opportunities and get his shot going from beyond the arc. However, what stood out most was KAT's ability to get an effortless triple-double to start the fourth quarter.

For the game, KAT shot 60% from the field and 50% from three-point range while finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

4. Defensive miscues

The Hawks were out of sync defensively tonight, and it was honestly shameful to see. Specifically, there were multiple times when they allowed easy baskets inside the paint off backdoor cuts to the basket off screens.

The other way they were out of sorts on defense was the lack of physicality and being able to keep them from shooting the three-ball, as New York shot 45% from three-point range. The Knicks also fed off the Hawks' inability to take care of the ball, scoring 21 points off turnovers and 50 points in the paint.