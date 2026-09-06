NBA 2K27 Ratings: How Jalen Johnson, Kingston Flemings, and Every Hawks Player Rank

Each year, the release of the latest NBA2K video game is highly anticipated amongst basketball fans everywhere and this year was no different. On Friday, the game was released worldwide, a little more than a month before the start of the actual NBA season and not only does the game bring excitement each year, but also debate among player ratings.

The Atlanta Hawks are ranked as a "Tier 2" team in 2K27, in a tier of teams that includes Philadelphia, Portland, Toronto, Miami, Orlando, Golden State, Charlotte, Phoenix, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Atlanta's overall rating is 81, tied with nine other teams, and the highest-rated player on the team is All-NBA forward Jalen Johnson.

Let's dig into the rest of the ratings and talk about the biggest hits and misses.

Overall Ratings

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Johnson-87 overall

CJ McCollum- 83 overall

Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 83 overall

Onyeka Okongwu- 81 overall

Dyson Daniels-81 overall

Lu Dort- 78 overall

Aaron Wiggins- 76 overall

Jock Landale- 75 overall

Devin Carter- 75 overall

Buddy Hield- 74 overall

Kingston Flemings- 74 overall

Corey Kispert- 73 overall

Asa Newell- 73 overall

Mouhamed Gueye- 72 overall

Ryan Nembhard- 72 overall

Jalen Wilson- 71 overall

Zuby Ejiofor- 71 overall

Henri Veesaar-70 overall

RayJ Dennis- 69 overall

Keshon Gilbert- 68 overall

There are a couple of surprises here.

I think that Alexander-Walker, Daniels, and Okongwu have gripes to be rated higher, though their current rating is not a travesty by any means. Daniels shooting and offensive game is going to hold him back when it comes to things like 2K ratings, but Okongwu having his best season yet and only being rated as an 81 is a surprise.

Given that he has not played in an NBA game yet and he was the No. 8 overall pick, Flemings being rated as a 74 overall player is not a surprise.

Which players have a chance to improve their rating most throughout the season?

Flemings is the most obvious candidate. I am not here to say that he is going to be among the highest-rated players on the team, but there is a reason that he is viewed as a prospect with All-Star level potential.

Wiggins is going to carry a bigger role in Atlanta than what he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder and I think that is going to give him a chance to improve his rating.

Whoever ends up winning the backup power forward spot between Asa Newell, Mouhamed Gueye, and the rookie Zuby Ejiofor has a chance to be a major part of the rotation and could easily improve their rating by a few points.