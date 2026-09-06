NBA 2K27 Ratings: How Jalen Johnson, Kingston Flemings, and Every Hawks Player Rank
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Each year, the release of the latest NBA2K video game is highly anticipated amongst basketball fans everywhere and this year was no different. On Friday, the game was released worldwide, a little more than a month before the start of the actual NBA season and not only does the game bring excitement each year, but also debate among player ratings.
The Atlanta Hawks are ranked as a "Tier 2" team in 2K27, in a tier of teams that includes Philadelphia, Portland, Toronto, Miami, Orlando, Golden State, Charlotte, Phoenix, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Atlanta's overall rating is 81, tied with nine other teams, and the highest-rated player on the team is All-NBA forward Jalen Johnson.
Let's dig into the rest of the ratings and talk about the biggest hits and misses.
Overall Ratings
Jalen Johnson-87 overall
CJ McCollum- 83 overall
Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 83 overall
Onyeka Okongwu- 81 overall
Dyson Daniels-81 overall
Lu Dort- 78 overall
Aaron Wiggins- 76 overall
Jock Landale- 75 overall
Devin Carter- 75 overall
Buddy Hield- 74 overall
Kingston Flemings- 74 overall
Corey Kispert- 73 overall
Asa Newell- 73 overall
Mouhamed Gueye- 72 overall
Ryan Nembhard- 72 overall
Jalen Wilson- 71 overall
Zuby Ejiofor- 71 overall
Henri Veesaar-70 overall
RayJ Dennis- 69 overall
Keshon Gilbert- 68 overall
There are a couple of surprises here.
I think that Alexander-Walker, Daniels, and Okongwu have gripes to be rated higher, though their current rating is not a travesty by any means. Daniels shooting and offensive game is going to hold him back when it comes to things like 2K ratings, but Okongwu having his best season yet and only being rated as an 81 is a surprise.
Given that he has not played in an NBA game yet and he was the No. 8 overall pick, Flemings being rated as a 74 overall player is not a surprise.
Which players have a chance to improve their rating most throughout the season?
Flemings is the most obvious candidate. I am not here to say that he is going to be among the highest-rated players on the team, but there is a reason that he is viewed as a prospect with All-Star level potential.
Wiggins is going to carry a bigger role in Atlanta than what he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder and I think that is going to give him a chance to improve his rating.
Whoever ends up winning the backup power forward spot between Asa Newell, Mouhamed Gueye, and the rookie Zuby Ejiofor has a chance to be a major part of the rotation and could easily improve their rating by a few points.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell