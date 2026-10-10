Three Storylines I am Watching In the Atlanta Hawks Preseason game vs Indiana

It is gameday once again for the Atlanta Hawks and they are heading to Indiana to face the Pacers.

These are two teams that are going to be competing with each other for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. The East got a lot better this offseason, but the Hawks and the Pacers took a different approach than most teams and opted to not make a big splash move. It would not be a surprise if both of these teams are neck-and-neck down the stretch of the season, and this is the first chance we get to see them compete against each other.

Of course, with every preseason game, there comes the uncertainty of not knowing who is going to be on the floor for either team. Keep a close eye on that tonight.

So which storylines should you be watching tonight?

1. Kingston Flemings follow up

This 2026 NBA Draft Class was hyped for a reason and there have been a lot of impressive performances from a number of different rookies so far during the preseason.

Kingston Flemings stole the show for Atlanta in San Antonio, scoring 15 points, racking up five assists, and getting three steals. It was an all-around impressive performance and it was what Hawks fans were looking for from him.

So what can Flemings do for an encore? The Pacers are not nearly as good of a defensive team as San Antonio, but it will be a good test for Flemings, assuming he is one the floor.

2. Who plays?

This is a bit of a cop out, as this is something that can be said about every preseason game in the NBA.

But it is an open question as to who will be on the floor for either team.

For the Hawks, they have not had a chance to play Lu Dort yet. Dort was the Hawks big acquisition this summer and is expected to help their defense in a big way. Will he make his Hawks debut tonight?

Jalen Johnson and Keshon Gilbert also missed the last game for the Hawks. Will Atlanta opt to hold any players out for rest or will it be an all-hands on deck approach for the Hawks against the Pacers?

3. How do the Hawks defend the Pacers offensive attack?

Without knowing who is going to suit up for the Pacers tonight, if they bring everyone out and play for a certain amount of time, Indiana is a unique team to guard on defense.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the way, but the role players, and of course the frontcourt duo of Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac is a lot to handle for a defense. If the Hawks are fully equipped, how do they choose to defend the high-powered attack of Indiana?