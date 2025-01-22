Are Suns Preparing for Jimmy Butler Trade With Draft Pick Swap?
Miami Heat fans typically wouldn’t have reason to care about a draft pick swap between two Western Conference teams.
Then again, the Phoenix Suns’ decision to trade their 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three first-rounders could significantly impact the Heat and embattled forward Jimmy Butler.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday night the Suns will acquire the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah.
Phoenix can trade those picks immediately. Charania said the Suns will likely receive the Cavaliers’ 2025 first-round pick.
The Suns are widely viewed as a contender for Butler, who requested a trade Jan. 2. The six-time All-Star returned to the court last Friday following a seven-game suspension and has started the Heat’s last two games.
Phoenix would likely need to include veteran guard Bradley Beal in any potential Butler deal to make salaries work.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
SHAQ LIKES BUTLER WITH WARRIORS
The expectation is if the Heat trade Butler, they’ll partner him with Phoenix Suns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks Butler will fit best with a future Hall of Famer. Durant isn’t the one O’Neal has in mind, though.
“I like [Butler] at Golden State,” O’Neal said on The Big Podcast, “because when he was at Miami, he used to drive me crazy. [He’d] go all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three.
“I’m like, ‘Bro, lay the g--damn ball up!” O’Neal continued. “That would work in Golden State because of the system they play.”
Charania linked Butler to the Suns, Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets last month. The Heat announced Jan. 3 they’re open to listening to trade offers, one day after Butler requested a trade.
There have been no recent credible reports the Warriors will pursue Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
LOVE MOCKS DUNCAN ROBINSON
Miami Heat veteran big man Kevin Love spent recent weeks poking fun at teammate Jimmy Butler amid the latter’s team-mandated suspension.
With Butler back on the court, Love is turning his comedy skills elsewhere—and focusing his sights on another teammate.
Love shared a childhood photo of Heat guard Duncan Robinson on Monday, one day after Robinson tallied 21 points in a blowout win over the Spurs. Robinson added five rebounds, two assists, and drilled five of his seven three-point tries.
“The pride of New Hampshire — Duncan McBryde Robinson,” Love wrote, adding, “803 Stand Up!!!”
The post includes two photos of Robinson dunking on Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and one of Robinson with a black eye.
If that wasn’t enough, Love added Nas’ “Make You Look” as the song of choice.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.