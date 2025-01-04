Flashback: LeBron James, Stuart Scott Talk After Miami Heat’s NBA Finals Win
Saturday marks a full decade since longtime ESPN anchor and SportsCenter host Stuart Scott tragically died at 49 following a prolonged battle with cancer.
Perhaps best known for his pop culture references and catchphrases, Scott had extensive NBA ties, including close bonds with Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.
Scott and James notably chatted following the Heat’s 2012 championship win. The four-minute conversation featured a candid James, who was fresh off becoming only the fifth player to record a triple-double in an NBA Finals-clinching game.
More importantly, James earned his first championship only a year after the Big Three fell short against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks.
The respect James had for Scott is evident in their chat, especially after Scott referenced James’ struggles in the 2011 NBA Finals. There were no eye rolls or glares, nor did James react with a sarcastic quip.
Instead, James opted for vulnerability.
“After last year, I just went back to the basics,” James told Scott. “I looked at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘You need to get back to playing the way you play basketball.'
"I [needed] to get back to having fun with the game and just, everything I’d built over the years, just go out and let it happen and not think about the consequences of anything," James added. “Win, lose, or draw, you could be satisfied if you go out there and play hard and do what you need to do [to win],” James added.
If that’s not enough of Scott and the Heat, here’s him calling Magic-Heat highlights in October 2010.
Boo-yah.
