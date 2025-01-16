JJ Redick Bestows Ultimate Praise on Heat Star Tyler Herro
Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick likes what he sees from Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro.
In fact, Redick acknowledged teams need to gameplan around Herro the way they do for an NBA great.
“You gotta treat this guy like Steph Curry,” Redick said after the Lakers’ 117-108 victory over the Heat. “That’s the way he’s playing right now.”
Comparing any player to Curry, one of the greatest sharpshooters in league history, warrants serious examination. However, Herro has certainly earned that degree of praise in his best season yet.
Herro scored a game-high 34 points on 12 of 18 shooting Wednesday night. He added four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
When it comes to modeling Curry, Herro drilled seven of his 12 three-pointers. Only Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards, who has made 167 threes this season, has more than Herro’s 156.
“Just trying to take what the defense gives me,” Herro told reporters Wednesday. “Open shots; they overreact to different things, and I just take advantage of what they give me.”
Good news for Redick: he won’t need to see Herro again this season unless the Lakers and Heat miraculously face off in the NBA Finals.
HOW WOULD BUTLER FIT WITH SUNS?
Recent weeks have featured increased speculation the Miami Heat could trade suspended forward Jimmy Butler to the Phoenix Suns.
Such a move ensures Butler, who is reportedly frustrated by the Heat’s roster construction, teams up with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to form the league’s newest Big Three.
Suns podcaster Mike Vigil sounds optimistic the trio would work out.
“I think Butler would be a better fit in that he would be the best defender on the Suns right away,” Vigil told Ethan Skolnick on Tuesday’s Five on the Floor episode.
However, Vigil sees one potential issue in a Butler, Booker, and Durant trio.
“He doesn’t shoot a ton of threes, so that would be a problem considering the other two stars [Durant and Booker] don’t shoot a ton of threes,” Vigil explained.
HEAT NAMED IN MCGREGOR LAWSUIT
The Miami Heat are named as defendants in a lawsuit against MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday night accusing McGregor of sexually assaulting her at a Heat game in 2023. The Heat are named as defendants for allegedly overserving McGregor alcohol.
The lawsuit also lists Basketball Properties LLC, which operates the Kayesa Center, as a defendant. The lawsuit accuses McGregor of battery and the Kayesa Center of gross negligence.
“The special treatment of [McGregor] by allowing him to pour his own alcoholic drinks as well as the failure to cut [McGregor]’s access to alcoholic beverages off after he was overserved demonstrates a conscious disregard for the safety patrons similarly situated to and including [the plaintiff],” the lawsuit says, according to Front Office Sports.
You can read more about the lawsuit here.
