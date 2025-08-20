Miami Heat Considered A Landing Spot For Future Hall of Fame Guard
The Miami Heat's 2024-25 season was largely infamous for parting ways with Jimmy Butler. He publicly shared his issues with the organization which led to him being dealt to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. While the Heat moved one from one potential future Hall of Famer, they could snag another via free agency.
Bleacher Report named the Heat as one of four teams who could sign guard Russell Westbrook.
"As we near September, future Hall of Famer and former league MVP Russell Westbrook remains a free agent," the article wrote. "While it’s not unusual for a 36-year-old to still be unsigned this late, Westbrook averaged a solid 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds last season. Those numbers swelled to 15.3, 7.0 and 6.1 for the 36 games Russ started for the Denver Nuggets. Russ still has something to offer, especially for teams that need a little playmaking punch off the bench."
Westbrook has been a polarizing player over the past few seasons. Ever since his exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has struggled to maintain his phenomenal playmaking ability. Stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will be remembered as somewhat forgettable when looking back at Westbrook's Hall of Fame-level career. However, some believe he still has gas left in the tank and could be a real contributor in Miami.
"Much like the Kings, the Miami Heat's point guard rotation is largely populated by combo or shooting guards," the article added. "Right now, it looks like Tyler Herro could be the starter at the 1. And while Westbrook likely wouldn't do much to change that possibility, having a real, veteran point guard on the roster could stabilize a second unit that figures to include lots of younger talents like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic and Davion Mitchell. In lineups with Herro and Norman Powell, Westbrook's ability to drag defenders to the paint as a driver could create precious extra time for those shooters outside, too."
As the article briefly mentions, the Heat's guard rotation is crowded to say the least. Adding Norman Powell along with drafting Kasparas Jakucionis helped improve the rotation mightily. However, Westbrook is presumably not looking for a multi-year deal given his age and declining ability. He could come in and serve as a strong facilitator off the bench while also mentoring the young guards on the roster such as Tyler Herro, Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson.