Miami Heat Fans Join In On Clowning Steelers For Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, acquiring former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
For...Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers essentially traded one of their defensive cornerstones for an aging star. While Pittsburgh laments losing its superstar safety, South Florida raves about retrieving its former first-round pick. Dolphins and Heat fans alike joined the rest of the NFL community clowning the Steelers for another questionable offseason decision.
Steelers fans were elated for about 15 minutes, dreaming of a backfield with Fitzpatrick, Ramsey, and Darius Slay. Now, they are furious after trading their star defensive back for a lower-value player at a different position. Slay and Ramsey will still be decent, but are nowhere near their Pro Bowl form that made them league-renowned.
This trade adds to a long list of Steelers failures over the past few months. They lost running back Najee Harris and quarterbacks Justin Fields to free agency, while trading star receiver to the Dallas Cowboys. They also had their infamous waiting game for Aaron Rodgers, an aging signal-caller notorious for his recent off-field drama.
Ironically, the Heat and Steelers are in relatively similar situations with their franchises: not good enough to compete but not bad enough to tank. Both fan bases have expressed frustration with the stagnation in their current positions, unable to express gratitude for their postseason appearances due to the lack of success.
Although, the Steelers may be headed in a worse direction now. Miami has had a slow offseason, but it still has time to make moves to save its inoffensive roster.
Pittsburgh might have to just pray its non-losing season streak remains alive next season.
