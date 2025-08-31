Miami Heat Sacrifice Rising European Stars For Three-Level Scorer In Trade Proposal
Outside of the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler’s feud with the Miami Heat, another significant reason for their struggles was the lackluster offensive production beyond Tyler Herro.
While they capitalized on a much cheaper price to add Norman Powell following his career season, Bleacher Report proposed a trade to add more offensive firepower from the Chicago Bulls. Coby White is also coming off a career year, and would allow for another perimeter player to provide a much-needed spark in isolation possessions and as a three-level scorer capable of playing off-ball.
Chicago Bulls receive: Nikola Jović and Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat receive: Coby White
“Maybe that motivates the Bulls' brass to get something for White now and not risk losing him for nothing later,” the article wrote. “They could be getting quite a bit here, as Jović has flashed a really interesting mix of size (6'10"), shot-making, and ball-handling, and Fontecchio holds obvious bounce-back potential after losing more than six points off of his three-point percentage (33.5, down from 40.1 in 2023-24).”
While the Heat really values Jovic’s potential and likely won’t include him in any trade, next year will be very pivotal for two reasons. If their offense continues to hover around their back-half-of-the-league rating they’ve had for the last few seasons, Jovic’s production likely didn’t increase much. This could potentially hinder their decision to pay him next year, as he becomes a restricted free agent by Oct. 20, if they choose to hold off extending him until later.
TWO-TWO NBA CHAMPION BREAKS DOWN MISSING PIECE FOR MIAMI HEAT
Despite a very successful offseason, where their improvements may enable them to take advantage of a much weaker Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat are still a few roster pieces away from being true contenders.
On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Mario Chalmers explained why the Heat are still missing a true point guard. They have several players who can play the position, but they’re better off in other roles.
“I’ve always said this about Miami,” Chalmers said. “Miami’s at their best when they have a true point guard. I think that’s kind of what they’re missing right now. Tyler Herro can play the point, but he’s a better scorer, so you need him to score. Bam’s your defensive anchor that can score. Andrew Wiggins is a scorer. I like Davion Mitchell. I think he’s a perfect hard-nose defender and a person that can run the team. So I think they have a better chance with him at the rim.”
Chalmers goes on to explain why another significant piece they’re missing is a dominant center to play alongside Adebayo. Kel’el Ware potentially can reach this level, as he showed plenty of flashes in his rookie year. With the addition of Norman Powell and the emergence of Nikola Jovic, Ware should get more opportunities as a lob threat this season.
