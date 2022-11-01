Skip to main content

Golden State Coach Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Were In Better Situations Than Steve Nash

Kerr said he and Spoelstra may have failed with the Brooklyn Nets like Nash

Golden State coach Steve Kerr and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra have worked in two of the best environments in the NBA. 

So both could sympathize with former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, who was fired Tuesday afternoon. Before the Heat and Warriors played at FTX Arena, Kerr spoke on the matter. 

"Steve Nash is a good friend of mine, so more than anything I feel for Steve," Kerr said. "I think he has all the qualities to be a brilliant coach. Brilliant. But it was a good reminder to me and I think to all coaches that we are all at the whim of players, front offices, ownership. You really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league."

Kerr said he and Spoelstra were fortunate to work in solid organizations. They have combined for six championships in 10 appearances in the NBA Finals. 

"Erik's got one here," Kerr said. "I've got one in Golden State. We're really lucky. You throw either one of us in that situation, we wouldn't have done any better than Steve. That's the truth. As a really good friend of mine, I feel bad for Steve but I also know if he ever wants to get back in this thing, he could be great. He just needs a more stable environment." 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat need to play better together. CLICK HERE

Heat need more big games from Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (3)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

city
News

A Look At The Miami Heat `City Edition' Jerseys For This Year

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Has The Miami Heat's Championship Window Closed?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19327155_168389536_lowres
News

NBAPA Releases Statement Condemning Anti-Semitism Remarks In Wake Of Kyrie Irving

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18532809_168389536_lowres
News

Ime Udoka Impacts The Miami Heat, Eastern Conference For A Second Time This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19303189_168389536_lowres
News

Steve Nash Firing In Brooklyn Should Make Miami Heat More Appreciative Of Erik Spoelstra Era

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_17927034_168389536_lowres
News

Chris Bosh’s Post-Retirement Payments Has Similarities To Barry Bonilla

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19177673_168389536_lowres (2)
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Omer Yurtseven Ruled Out Against Golden State Warriors

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19325437_168389536_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Still Working His Way Back As Golden State Prepares To Face Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson