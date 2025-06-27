NBA Fans Erupt After NBA Senior Analyst Slams Miami Heat Draft Pick
The Miami Heat made waves on NBA Draft night by using their lone pick to select Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 20. Jackucionis, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard, averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and shot 44.8 percent from the field in his freshman season.
Once seen as a potential lottery pick, Jackucionis slid on draft night. But many believed he landed in the perfect spot with the Heat. According to Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Miami’s system of developing talent is set to match seamlessly with Jakucionis’ work ethic. He’s even drawn early comparisons to Austin Reaves and predicted to complement a high-usage scorer like Tyler Herro, with a chance to earn early minutes.
While most media outlets graded Miami’s pick highly, handing out A- to A+ ratings, NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O’Connor gave Miami a harsh D+ on Yahoo Sports. O’Connor cited concerns about Jakucionis’ inconsistency and turnover issues, while also suggesting that Miami had the worst first round pick in the 2025 draft on his podcast, The Kevin O'Connor Show.
O'Connor's comments were fueled towards the discussion of 11 games last season where Jakucionis had more turnovers than made field goals and even attacked Pat Riley's ability to decisions future decisions for the franchise.
Heat fans quickly took to X (formally Twitter) defending the rookie, slamming O’Connor’s critique and rallying behind Jakucionis’ potential.
While many fans don’t care about O’Connor’s critiques, one fan hilariously referenced O’Connor’s childhood in relation to his analysis.
Another fan even went as far as suggesting that O’Connor should be fired for his harsh critique while Jakucionis received high gradings from many others.
Whether O’Connor’s predictions are right or Jakucionis becomes the Heat’s hidden gem, fans are fueled with ambition for what is to come next season.
