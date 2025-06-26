Inside The Heat

NBA Insider Gives Honest Take On Miami Heat's Chances With Giannis

Shandel Richardson

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat lost out to the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant chase. They still have time to land another big-time free agent should he choose to leave. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the way to a new this offseason but ESPN insider Shams Charania feels the Heat are on the outside looking in.

During an appearance on First Take Thursday, Charania said the Heat lack the pieces to trade for Antetokounmpo.

"It's not going to be at the draft," Charania said of Antetokounmpo's possible movement. "It's not going to be during free agency. Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in Milwaukee for 12 years. He's built up a lot of equity."

Charania said he expects Antetokounmpo to take his time if he decides to make a move.

"He's going to sit back," Charania said. "He's going to observe and see and eventually later in the summer, I expect there to be some level of resolution there."

DRAFT PICK GETS FAVORABLE COMPARISON

Any notion of the Miami Heat drafting assets for a potential trade faded away as it quickly became a reality, with a lottery pick shockingly falling to the No. 20 pick.

Kasparas Jakučionis was considered a consensus top-14 draft pick among most expert draft boards, with several having him among the top-10. ESPN’s draft analyst Kevin Pelton believed the Heat’s pick to be one of the best matches in the draft because he feels Jakučionis’ ceiling is tied to Heat fan favorite Goran Dragic.

“Kasparas Jakucionis to the Heat at No. 20. Former Miami guard Goran Dragic has been my comparison for Jakucionis if things go right,” Pelton explained. “They're both physical guards with shooting ability. Dragic improved his high turnover rate that limited him as a young player, and Jakucionis will have to do the same. Jakucionis' size at 6-foot-6 will allow him to play alongside either Tyler Herro or Davion Mitchell, presuming the Heat retain Mitchell as a restricted free agent.”

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

