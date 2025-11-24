In the name of Fat Lever! Miami Heat on a Mile High scoring run

Last season, the Miami Heat struggled to score. Actually, it wasn't just last season. It has been many, many seasons in which the Heat have been a chore to watch on the offensive end, as possessions grind to halts and shots were clanked -- with the squad required to rely on getting stops.

That, of course, has changed for the better in 2024-25.

MIami Heat fans are on a Mile High at the moment.

As Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press surfaced, the Heat are one of only two NBA teams in history that have scored at least 2,100 points in their first 17 games and posted an 11-6 or better record.

Only two teams in NBA history have scored more than 2,100 points through 17 games and been 11-6 or better:



1988-89 Denver Nuggets

2025-26 Miami Heat — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 23, 2025

Think about it, if you're old enough. Those Denver Nuggets were coached by mad scientist Doug Moe, and had the likes of Alex English, Fat Lever, Michael Adams and Walter Davis, all known as premium scorers in their day. English, playing in all 82 games, averaged 26.5 points and was an All-Star, just as Norman Powell may be now with Powell's 25.4 point average. That team didn't defend like the Heat can, however, even with Lever -- an elite two-way player who has been vastly underrated over time -- finishing seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

It can't be said enough how crazy this is.

Heat through 17 games ... 2,124 points.



That's 237 points more than any other 17-game start in Heat history. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 23, 2025

The Heat have consistently finished in the bottom third of the league in pace and scoring -- and even at times in overall offensive efficiency -- since the Big Three era (2010-14) and even then, relied more on their defense than offense, with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade crashing the passing lanes and it leading to transition baskets or halfcourt "pace and space."

But so far this season, even without last season's leading scorer Tyler Herro, who is scheduled to return Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, the Heat are scoring at a high rate virtually every quarter they play.

Currently, eight Heat players are averaging in double figures, with a ninth to come. And while someone's scoring may slip a bit to accommodate Herro, his shooting ability alone should aid the spacing and create even more for drives for the likes of Davion Mitchell and Jaime Jaquez Jr., both of whom are having breakout seasons.

All this is a testament to Erik Spoelstra's willingness to try something new.

And while there were hopes it could work, being in the same scoring stratosphere as those run-and-gun-and-fun Nuggets from yesteryear is stunning. It is cause for Heat fans to feel more than a little lightheaded.

