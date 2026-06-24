Nick Wright needs a reality check on Giannis and the Heat

When it comes to life and especially sports, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. When it comes to sports, most things cannot be proven with facts.

They ultimately boil down to what the person tends to prefer. It is why sports talk is so popular in our society. Anyone can talk about sports and argue their point of view, because often there is nothing wrong with said point of view. There are exceptions to this, however.

Nick Wright has been a beneficiary of our sports culture. He has made a career out of giving his opinions and arguing about them. Just like many of his friends in the national media on the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, his opinion seems to really miss the mark.

Nick Wright thinks the Heat could be the 7th seed next year:



"With the Heat, I would be stunned if they win a title. I would not be stunned if next year, they are the 7th seed. I would not be stunned by that" pic.twitter.com/LNKUYhWywL — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 23, 2026

7th in the East?

I am at a complete loss for words how someone can seriously think that a team with Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Erik Spoelstra would be in the Play-in tournament. I mean the Heat without Antetokounmpo was 2 games out of the 7th seed and that was with a lot of injuries to the stars. I am not saying the Heat are going to be the #1 seed, but 7th is a bit much and screams like trying to get attention. If he argued health concerns, I would be willing to accept his thoughts more, but he straight up just thinks the Heat will never accomplish anything.

Not any closer to a title?

Nick Wright believes the Heat are BARELY better than they were last year after landing Giannis:



"I agree Giannis is closer than he would've been if he stayed in MIL. I'm not that sure that Miami is much closer than they were last year. They have been living in the play in... The… pic.twitter.com/L0sbECH4hf — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 23, 2026

Wright then goes on to say that he does not feel the Heat are any closer to a title than before the trade, which is the most absurd of all. Miami just traded for a top 3 player in the NBA and a top 25 player all time. He is coming off one of the most efficient seasons of NBA history and his team with almost 10 percentage points better in games he played in.

Acquiring that guy while not giving up your best player, does not get the Heat any closer to a title? Really, someone will have to explain to me how this makes sense. The Heat was nowhere close to a title. They had no realistic shot to even compete for one since Jimmy Butler was traded away. In fact, they were so far from a title that they have one of the most embarrassing playoff performances of all time.

Now they add in a guy that gives them the best player in almost any series they will play in. That guy alone makes you significantly closer. This honestly screams jealousy or anger about the Heat as a whole, more so than analysis. Wright just wants people to tune in and talk about his opinions, so I guess he did his job well. He just made himself look like a fool while doing it.