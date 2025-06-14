Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Message For Miami Heat In Kevin Durant Chase
The Miami Heat are reportedly among the finalists to land superstar Kevin Durant, competing with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets in negotiations with the Phoenix Suns.
Stephen A. Smith emphasizes the Heat remaining aggressive in these sweepstakes for any hope of competing next season.
“I think the team that desperately needs him more than any of them is the Miami Heat,” Smith said on SportsCenter Friday night. “They really don’t have anything. They need a star. They need somebody that’s a No. 1 option on the offensive side of the ball. That’s what they need, and that’s what Kevin Durant is. They have Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and obviously the exceptional coaching of Erik Spoelstra. They’ve got a lot of pieces, but they don’t have that dude that you can rely on.”
Even for their limited assets, Smith does have a point. If Miami wants to place in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference, it needs to avoid another stagnant offseason and grab a headliner. Even for Tyler Herro's All-Star season, he can't be a No. 1 option on a championship team. Durant, a two-time Finals MVP, has the winning experience and versatile scoring to elevate the Heat to battle with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.
Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, and Andrew Wiggins have been the primary names in the trade conversations, as well as standout rookie Kel'El Ware. Miami would likely have to move a few of these pieces and a few first-round picks.