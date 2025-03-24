2025 NBA Draft prospect compared to Charlotte Hornets legend
If any Charlotte Hornets fans miss watching Kemba Walker play, the next best thing might be on its way to the NBA. In the pre-draft scouting cycle, players are always compared to pros and former stars to see what their game is reminiscent of. In the case of Arkansas star Boogie Fland, one Bleacher Report insider believes he could be like Walker (or Rob Dillingham) in the NBA.
Jonathan Wasserman said, "His spot-up shooting efficiency, pull-up potency, floater touch, and excellent assist-to-turnover ratio should at least have front offices picturing an instant-offense bench spark who can create for teammates."
However, like Walker, size is a concern. "In however much time he has left, he'll want to try to answer questions about size, athleticism and finishing, Wasserman went on. "He's shot just 36.0 percent on layups with zero dunk attempts, potentially alarming numbers."
The Razorbacks guard could be a potential target for the Hornets if he slips into the early second round or the Hornets decide to package some second-round picks and move up into the first. He's Bleacher Report's 27th projected pick.
Fland wasn't the only prospect to get a comparison to either a past or current Hornets star. Ace Bailey, who is possibly someone the Hornets will have the chance to draft, was compared to Brandon Miller.
Duke center Khaman Maluach, another player the Hornets might be in on with some poor lottery luck, was compared to, fittingly, former Duke center Mark Williams. If the Hornets want to trade Williams and look at a center with a longer rookie deal, then Maluach is apparently the perfect transition.
Not a current Hornet, but 18th overall prospect Noah Penda was compared to infamous Hornet Nicolas Batum. The Hornets most likely will not be drafting him unless he falls to the early second round or Charlotte moves back up into round one.
Nique Clifford, the 19th prospect, has a pro comparison with former Hornets swingman Cody Martin. Martin was traded this season at the deadline for Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick. The 28th prospect, Kam Jones, was compared to former Hornets lottery pick Malik Monk.
If the Hornets want to move on from Seth Curry but retain his type of play, they can get younger and draft Chaz Lanier from Tennessee in the second round. His pro comparison is the Hornets veteran guard.
The Hornets have a few selections in the upcoming draft to make, and they could end up bringing in more of the same if they pick some of the above prospects.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets' loss to the Heat officially settles future draft pick obligation
Who should the Hornets target if they lose out on Cooper Flagg? Here are two promising prospects
Chandler Parsons explains how LaMelo Ball is 'leaving free money on the table'
Wiggins catches fire, Hornets lose and are eliminated from playoff contention