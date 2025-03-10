Hornets visit Heat for Monday night matchup in South Beach
After ending a nine-game losing streak, the Charlotte Hornets (15-48) visit the Miami Heat (29-34) for a Monday night matchup.
The Hornets returned to the win column after defeating the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday 105-102.
Miles Bridges led the way with 26 points and 12 rebounds while delivering a clutch block on Cam Thomas's 5-foot driving floater in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.
Like Bridges, Moussa Diabaté delivered a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
In his first NBA start, Damion Baugh chipped in 14 points and 4 assists, while Nick Smith Jr. added 19 points.
Miami is looking to end a three-game losing streak after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and most recently the Chicago Bulls.
The Heat's big three, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo, each scored over 20 points in their latest defeat.
Since being acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area, Wiggins has appeared in seven games with the Heat, averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8% from the field.
Here is a look at the injury report ahead of tonight's matchup.
Injury Report
Charlotte:
Tre Mann - OUT (Disc Irritation)
Brandon Miller - OUT (Right Wrist)
Jusuf Nurkic - PROBABLE (Neck; Soreness)
Josh Okogie - OUT (Left Hamstring; Strain)
Tidjane Salaün - OUT (G League - On Assignment)
KJ Simpson - OUT (G League - Two Way)
Grant Williams - OUT (Right ACL)
Miami:
Alec Burks - QUESTIONABLE (Lower Back; Pain)
Josh Christopher - OUT (G League - Two Way)
Tyler Herro - PROBABLE (Head; Cold)
Haywood Highsmith - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee; Contusion)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - AVAILABLE (Right Ankle; Sprain)
Nikola Jovic - OUT (Right Hand; Broken)
Duncan Robinson - QUESTIONABLE (Low Back; Pain)
Dru Smith - OUT (Left Achilles; Surgery)
Kel'el Ware - AVAILABLE (Left Knee; Sprain)
Andrew Wiggins - PROBABLE (Right Ankle; Sprain)
Quote from Moussa Diabaté on Miles Bridges
"I'm not gonna lie; Miles (Bridges) has been incredible, Diabaté said. "He's been doing everything for us when it comes to scoring, passing the ball, playing defense, and even being a leader. "To me, he's the best overall player on our team right now, with LaMelo (Ball)."
How to Watch
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, March 10, 2025
Location: Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Television: FDSSUN and FDSSE
