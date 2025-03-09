Miles Bridges' game-winning block snaps nine-game losing streak
The Charlotte Hornets closed out their five-game homestand with a feel-good win, beating the Brooklyn Nets 105-102.
It looked like it was going to be another tough night for the hosts in Spectrum Center, but a surge in the second-half and some late-game heroics ensured a much-needed victory.
Brooklyn has been one of the three-point heaviest teams in the whole NBA over the last few games, and that trend continued into the meeting with Charlotte. The Nets let it fly without regard, connecting on five of fifteen first-quarter attempts. However, that was enough to build up a 28-26 lead because the Hornets had an even harder time shooting the ball.
That wasn't going to change in the second quarter. Both teams continued their inefficiencies up until there were around three minutes left in the half. Then, Brooklyn caught fire and absolutely smothered the Hornets on both ends of the court. D'Angelo Russell was the leading force behind a 14-4 run that propelled the Nets to a 58-43 halftime lead.
Charlotte had shot a measly 11.8% (2/17) from three-point range so far, having major problems creating good looks through halfcourt offense. Nick Smith Jr., Damion Baugh, and DaQuan Jeffries hit a combined three of 20 shot attempts. The only reason the game was still somewhat close was the Hornets' strong offensive rebounding spearheaded by Moussa Diabate.
With that abysmal half behind them, the hosts regrouped and showed a completely different face in the third quarter. Six of eight triples hit their target as everything seemed to be falling all of a sudden. The Nets managed to maintain their solid output from the beginning of the game but gave up some ground as the Hornets found their groove and closed the gap at 76-82.
Charlotte's great shooting carried on in the early minutes of the fourth, but it seemed like that was for naught because D'Angelo Russell went on an absolute tear. The 29-year-old scored fifteen straight points for Brooklyn and put his team up 14 with seven minutes left in the game.
Despite their first comeback attempt being rejected, the Hornets kept fighting and were rewarded in the end. The Nets didn't score any points in the final four minutes, thanks to an incredible defensive effort by the five-man lineup of Baugh, Smith Jr., Salaün, Bridges, and Diabaté.
That effort was in danger of falling short, as Cam Thomas had a seemingly open midrange jump shot to take the lead with four seconds left on the game clock. But Bridges completed the Hornets' late defensive stand by swatting the attempt away and securing the first win since the 20th of February.
Best of the Night: The spirit and effort
Nobody expects this Hornets squad to win many more games this season, but the lack of effort they have shown in recent weeks has been concerning. The same cannot be said about this performance. Despite the poor offensive showing in the first half, the fight on the boards kept the game close.
When shots started falling later on, the defense improved as well, and Brooklyn was completely shut out in the late stages of the game. Head coach Charles Lee has repeatedly talked about instilling the right mindset into his squad; these displays prove he's done it to a certain extent.
Worst of the Night: Josh Green
All of the Hornets' wings struggled early on, but almost all of them also picked it up at some point. Josh Green was the one who didn't. He was a non-factor on defense and offense and was accordingly benched in crunch time for rookie Tidjane Salaün.
Highlight of the Night: Bridges' streak-snapping swat
Up next: The Hornets hit the road again and will face the Miami Heat at 7.30pm EST on Monday.
