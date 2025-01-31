Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
It's another night where the Charlotte Hornets will be shorthanded as center Mark Williams will miss his second straight game due to "foot injury management." This is a sign that nothing serious is going on, and instead, the team is just being cautious with his workload, but for him to miss two straight with a day off in between is strange.
How will tonight's game go down? Here's what our staff is thinking.
Zachary Roberts: Clippers 113, Hornets 90
If the team that went out on the floor Wednesday got blown out by the Nets, I am fearful for what the Clippers are going to do. No LaMelo Ball or Mark Williams again tonight, so it'll take a Miles Bridges masterclass to even remain competitive in this one.
Ian Black: Clippers 121, Hornets 87
Unfortunately, there is absolutely no reason this matchup should be remotely close. The decimating injuries are simply insurmountable for this game against a team with their sights on the O’Brien trophy.
Albert Böttcher: Clippers 109, Hornets 92
Charlotte doesn't stand a chance here. The Clippers are a playoff-bound squad that would be a tough matchup, even if the Hornets were fully healthy. As they're not, anything but a blowout would be a pleasant surprise.
Tyler Carmona: Clippers 114, Hornets 90
One of the league's most well-rounded teams facing off against the league's most inefficient team sounds like a recipe for disaster. This would have been a mismatch at the beginning of the season, factor in the injuries and this could get brutal.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What does the ESPN BPI say about the Hornets chances of breaking a 12-game losing streak against the Clippers?
A growing concern? Hornets center Mark Williams to miss second straight game
Why LaMelo Ball is such a glaring All-Star Game snub