Starting lineups revealed for Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
The Charlotte Hornets have a very winnable matchup tonight in the Queen City as they take on the Washington Wizards, who finally got back in the win column over the weekend after dropping sixteen straight games.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Josh Green
G Nick Smith Jr.
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Washington Wizards
G Jordan Poole
G Bilal Coulibaly
F Kyshawn George
F Kyle Kuzma
C Jonas Valanciunas
Charles Lee's message to the team after Saturday's loss
“A lot of times I’ll talk about our process and whether or not I feel like our gameplan execution was good on both ends of the court. For the most part, we tend to grade ourselves with a letter grade, and last game we gave ourselves probably like a B, B+ on our process. We always talk about, ‘Where was our competitiveness?’ I thought that was probably an A throughout the whole game. Guys were trying to do every last little thing that they possibly could to give multiple efforts, to cover for one another. Whether we were up or down, we didn’t let the situation of the game dictate how hard we were going
to play. I think an A there, and then I think our overall togetherness was in a really good spot. I love all the communication that we’ve had. Miles [Bridges] has been driving a ton of that right now, but Josh Okogie is doing a really good job stepping up when necessary. Seth [Curry] and Taj [Gibson] are always valuable parts. Even the injured guys are sitting on the bench and communicating with their teammates. I thought the togetherness was at an A. To your point, it’s not the result we want, which we talked about, but our process and those other two areas I thought were really good. You can walk out of the arena when a lot of those letter grades are in a good place. The nights you feel bad, the result wasn’t good and we also didn’t give ourselves the best chance possible to even have a good result. That’s where I think the difference is.”
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to get the action started at approximately 7:12 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
